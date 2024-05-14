Almanack Investment Partners LLC. Has $259,000 Stock Holdings in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC)

Almanack Investment Partners LLC. raised its stake in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC – Free Report) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,997 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Almanack Investment Partners LLC.’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF were worth $259,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FHLC. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 32.8% during the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 10,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $653,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc grew its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 4.8% in the third quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 9,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $590,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. increased its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 11,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $760,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the period.

Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

FHLC traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $67.56. 74,254 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 141,039. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.99 and a beta of 0.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $67.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.38. Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF has a 1-year low of $57.32 and a 1-year high of $70.01.

About Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF

The Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (FHLC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI US IMI 25\u002F50 Health Care index, a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the broad US health care sector. FHLC was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

