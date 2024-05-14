Almanack Investment Partners LLC. Cuts Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP)

Almanack Investment Partners LLC. lowered its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Free Report) by 32.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 40,722 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,706 shares during the quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF were worth $1,934,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 5,743.4% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,009,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $756,925,000 after purchasing an additional 15,735,428 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 36.4% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,765,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,858,000 after buying an additional 1,803,700 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $82,005,000. Beacon Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,104,000. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 147.3% in the fourth quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 1,555,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,871,000 after acquiring an additional 926,461 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF stock traded down $0.01 on Monday, hitting $48.05. 856,470 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,196,014. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a 1 year low of $46.70 and a 1 year high of $48.17. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.64.

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Dividend Announcement

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.0267 per share. This represents a $0.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (VTIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with less than 5 years remaining to maturity. VTIP was launched on Oct 12, 2012 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.