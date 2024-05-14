Almanack Investment Partners LLC. Buys 36,394 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Almanack Investment Partners LLC. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 592.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 42,541 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,394 shares during the quarter. SPDR Gold Shares makes up 1.2% of Almanack Investment Partners LLC.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Almanack Investment Partners LLC.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $8,133,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Personal Financial Services bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Private Ocean LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 232.7% in the 4th quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 163 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Naples Money Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Advantage Trust Co bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. 42.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Performance

GLD traded down $2.45 during trading on Monday, reaching $216.26. 4,852,504 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,867,630. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $209.81 and its 200 day moving average is $195.09. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12 month low of $168.30 and a 12 month high of $225.09.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.