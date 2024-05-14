Allot Communications Ltd (NASDAQ:ALLT) Short Interest Down 17.2% in April

Allot Communications Ltd (NASDAQ:ALLT – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 41,000 shares, a decline of 17.2% from the April 15th total of 49,500 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 50,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Allot Communications in a research report on Sunday. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

ALLT traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $2.10. 44,193 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 50,366. Allot Communications has a 1-year low of $1.19 and a 1-year high of $3.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.28.

Allot Communications (NASDAQ:ALLT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $24.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.40 million. Allot Communications had a negative return on equity of 87.18% and a negative net margin of 67.42%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Allot Communications will post -0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Allot Communications Ltd. is a provider of leading innovative network intelligence and security solutions for service providers worldwide, enhancing value to their customers. Their solutions are deployed globally for network and application analytics, traffic control and shaping, network-based security services, and more.

