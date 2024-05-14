Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM) Price Target Lowered to $33.00 at Needham & Company LLC

Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM – Free Report) had its price target cut by Needham & Company LLC from $40.00 to $33.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Allegro MicroSystems in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued an outperform rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Allegro MicroSystems from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price objective on Allegro MicroSystems from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $37.11.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALGM opened at $27.27 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.85, a quick ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Allegro MicroSystems has a 1-year low of $23.64 and a 1-year high of $53.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.96 and a beta of 1.72. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $28.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.37.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Allegro MicroSystems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Allegro MicroSystems by 46.2% in the third quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allegro MicroSystems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 85.0% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 915 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Allegro MicroSystems by 25.1% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. 56.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor integrated circuits (ICs) and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, regulator and LED driver ICs, and isolated gate drivers; and photonic and advanced 3D sensing components.

