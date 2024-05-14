Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) Stock Price Up 8.1%

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 8.1% on Monday . The company traded as high as $57.77 and last traded at $57.76. Approximately 348,519 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 22% from the average daily volume of 285,585 shares. The stock had previously closed at $53.44.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Allegiant Travel in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. They set a “sell” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on Allegiant Travel from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on Allegiant Travel from $76.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. TD Cowen raised their target price on Allegiant Travel from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on Allegiant Travel from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Allegiant Travel presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.13.

Allegiant Travel Trading Up 7.6 %

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.21. The firm has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 18.00, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.76.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The transportation company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.06. Allegiant Travel had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 0.50%. The company had revenue of $656.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $645.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Allegiant Travel will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Allegiant Travel Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.17%. Allegiant Travel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.95%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Allegiant Travel news, CMO Scott Wayne Deangelo sold 19,687 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.68, for a total transaction of $1,056,798.16. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 64,812 shares in the company, valued at $3,479,108.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CMO Scott Wayne Deangelo sold 19,687 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.68, for a total transaction of $1,056,798.16. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 64,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,479,108.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Robert Paul Wilson III sold 4,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total value of $248,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 75,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,087,692. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Allegiant Travel

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALGT. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Allegiant Travel by 2.0% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 10,128 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $778,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Allegiant Travel by 6.9% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 3,155 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Allegiant Travel during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Allegiant Travel by 5.7% during the first quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,291 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $548,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the period. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Allegiant Travel by 13.0% in the third quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 3,673 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.81% of the company’s stock.

Allegiant Travel Company Profile

Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 1, 2024, it operated a fleet of 126 Airbus A320 series aircraft.

Further Reading

