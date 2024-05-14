Algernon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OTCMKTS:AGNPF) Short Interest Update

Algernon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OTCMKTS:AGNPF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 24,500 shares, a decline of 40.5% from the April 15th total of 41,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 23,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Algernon Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of Algernon Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $0.09 on Tuesday. Algernon Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $0.04 and a 1 year high of $0.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.06.

About Algernon Pharmaceuticals

Algernon Pharmaceuticals Inc operates as a clinical stage pharmaceutical development company. It focuses on the areas of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, chronic kidney disease, inflammatory bowel disease, idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, chronic cough, pancreatic and small cell lung cancer, and acute lung injury in Canada and Australia.

