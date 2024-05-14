Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) PT Lowered to $125.00 at Bank of America

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Bank of America from $145.00 to $125.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Bank of America currently has a buy rating on the technology infrastructure company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Akamai Technologies from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $140.00 to $117.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $134.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, HSBC cut shares of Akamai Technologies from a hold rating to a reduce rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $109.00 to $96.00 in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $114.00.

Shares of AKAM stock opened at $94.32 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $104.97 and its 200 day moving average is $111.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.46, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.72. Akamai Technologies has a 12 month low of $85.14 and a 12 month high of $129.17. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.03. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 16.12% and a return on equity of 15.02%. The business had revenue of $986.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $989.03 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Akamai Technologies will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Akamai Technologies declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, May 9th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the technology infrastructure company to purchase up to 13.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Akamai Technologies news, EVP Anthony P. Williams sold 3,510 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.55, for a total value of $395,050.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $483,852.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Akamai Technologies news, EVP Anthony P. Williams sold 3,510 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.55, for a total transaction of $395,050.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $483,852.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Anthony P. Williams sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.73, for a total transaction of $489,285.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,624,208.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 30,753 shares of company stock valued at $3,368,303. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Akamai Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Headinvest LLC bought a new stake in Akamai Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Akamai Technologies by 224.6% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 448 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. 94.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud computing, security, and content delivery services in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

