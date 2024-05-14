Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) Price Target Cut to $119.00 by Analysts at KeyCorp

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Free Report) had its target price cut by KeyCorp from $138.00 to $119.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the technology infrastructure company’s stock.

AKAM has been the topic of a number of other reports. HSBC cut Akamai Technologies from a hold rating to a reduce rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $109.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $140.00 to $117.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $145.00 to $125.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Akamai Technologies from $115.00 to $92.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $114.00.

Akamai Technologies Trading Up 3.4 %

Shares of AKAM stock opened at $94.32 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.25, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $14.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.46, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a 50 day moving average of $104.97 and a 200-day moving average of $111.88. Akamai Technologies has a 12-month low of $85.14 and a 12-month high of $129.17.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.03. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 15.02% and a net margin of 16.12%. The business had revenue of $986.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $989.03 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Akamai Technologies will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Akamai Technologies announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, May 9th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the technology infrastructure company to reacquire up to 13.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Akamai Technologies

In related news, COO Adam Karon sold 8,394 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.26, for a total value of $908,734.44. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 21,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,278,439.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Anthony P. Williams sold 3,510 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.55, for a total value of $395,050.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,299 shares in the company, valued at $483,852.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Adam Karon sold 8,394 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.26, for a total value of $908,734.44. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 21,046 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,278,439.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 30,753 shares of company stock valued at $3,368,303. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Akamai Technologies

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Akamai Technologies by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,763,963 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $1,932,009,000 after buying an additional 124,359 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,935,648 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $319,751,000 after acquiring an additional 32,000 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $325,242,000. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $218,201,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Akamai Technologies by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,922,166 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $204,788,000 after purchasing an additional 56,782 shares during the period. 94.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Akamai Technologies

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud computing, security, and content delivery services in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

