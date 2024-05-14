Aimia (AIM) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Aimia (TSE:AIM – Get Free Report) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, May 15th. Analysts expect Aimia to post earnings of C($0.55) per share for the quarter.

Aimia (TSE:AIM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 26th. The company reported C($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.10) by C($0.59). Aimia had a negative return on equity of 27.74% and a negative net margin of 90.51%. The firm had revenue of C$100.10 million for the quarter.

Aimia Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of Aimia stock opened at C$2.56 on Tuesday. Aimia has a 52-week low of C$2.25 and a 52-week high of C$3.83. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$2.55 and a 200 day moving average of C$2.92. The company has a quick ratio of 83.33, a current ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.08. The company has a market capitalization of C$242.28 million, a P/E ratio of -1.08, a P/E/G ratio of -2.30 and a beta of 1.00.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AIM. TD Securities reduced their target price on Aimia from C$5.00 to C$4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Aimia from C$3.25 to C$4.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th.

Aimia Company Profile

Aimia Inc invests in public and private companies. It operates through Bozzetto, Cortland International, and Holdings segments. The company, through its long-term investments, provides specialty chemicals, textiles, and water and dispersion chemical solutions in various applications, including textile, home and personal care, plasterboard, and agrochemical markets; manufactures synthetic fiber ropes, as well as offers netting solutions for maritime and other industrial customers; and manufactures and supplies ropes, slings, and tethers for aerospace and defense, marine, renewables, and other industrial end markets.

