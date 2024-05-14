Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The software maker reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. Agilysys had a net margin of 38.27% and a return on equity of 20.54%. The business had revenue of $62.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.95 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Agilysys updated its FY 2025 guidance to EPS.

Agilysys Price Performance

NASDAQ:AGYS traded down $1.60 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $80.21. 379,845 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 197,729. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.14 and a beta of 0.68. Agilysys has a 52-week low of $62.00 and a 52-week high of $91.61. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $80.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.87.

Get Agilysys alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Mak Capital One Llc sold 867,729 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.59, for a total value of $71,665,738.11. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,060,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $170,173,226.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 23.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AGYS. StockNews.com raised shares of Agilysys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Agilysys from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Agilysys has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.75.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Agilysys

About Agilysys

(Get Free Report)

Agilysys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a developer and marketer of hardware and software products and services to the hospitality industry in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and India. It offers point of sale, property management systems, inventory and procurement, payments, activity scheduling, reservations management, and related solutions to enhance guest experience.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Agilysys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agilysys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.