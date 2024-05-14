abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL) Shares Acquired by Almanack Investment Partners LLC.

Almanack Investment Partners LLC. raised its stake in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL – Free Report) by 23.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 572,062 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 107,594 shares during the quarter. abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF accounts for about 1.6% of Almanack Investment Partners LLC.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. owned approximately 0.39% of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF worth $11,293,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SGOL. Keener Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF during the fourth quarter worth $85,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC boosted its position in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF by 108.5% in the fourth quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 5,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 2,630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $117,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SGOL traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $22.33. 1,761,558 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,343,756. abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF has a 52 week low of $17.35 and a 52 week high of $23.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.14.

The abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (SGOL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund seeks to track the spot price for gold, less trust expenses holding costs, holding physical gold bars. SGOL was launched on Sep 9, 2009 and is managed by Abrdn.

