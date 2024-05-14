7,682 Shares in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) Purchased by Eq LLC

Eq LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 7,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $354,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. RDA Financial Network raised its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 6,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 3,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 7,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the period. Fragasso Group Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 22,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,057,000 after buying an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the period.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IUSB traded up $0.04 on Monday, reaching $44.88. The stock had a trading volume of 1,620,974 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,257,269. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $45.01 and a 200 day moving average of $45.06. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a twelve month low of $42.56 and a twelve month high of $46.35.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.1498 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 1st.



The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

