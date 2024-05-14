70,907 Shares in Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XSMO) Acquired by Theory Financial LLC

Theory Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XSMO – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 70,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,017,000. Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF makes up about 2.1% of Theory Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Theory Financial LLC owned 2.15% of Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF by 205.2% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 57,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,284,000 after purchasing an additional 38,971 shares in the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,753,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 496,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,081,000 after acquiring an additional 17,642 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF by 43.0% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 55,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,130,000 after acquiring an additional 16,624 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF by 49.9% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 46,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,634,000 after purchasing an additional 15,471 shares during the period.

Get Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF Price Performance

XSMO traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $60.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 52,414 shares, compared to its average volume of 104,750. The business’s 50-day moving average is $58.58 and its 200-day moving average is $55.55. The stock has a market cap of $423.80 million, a PE ratio of 15.91 and a beta of 1.19. Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF has a fifty-two week low of $43.81 and a fifty-two week high of $61.05.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF (XSMO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Small Cap 600 Momentum index. The fund tracks an index of US small-caps stocks selected by momentum. Holdings are weighted by a combination of market cap and momentum. XSMO was launched on Mar 3, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.