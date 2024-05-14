6,400 Shares in First Community Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCBC) Bought by Gratus Capital LLC

Gratus Capital LLC acquired a new stake in First Community Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCBC – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 6,400 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in First Community Bankshares in the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in First Community Bankshares by 149.0% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,334 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 1,995 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Community Bankshares in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in First Community Bankshares by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 11,902 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 1,559 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in shares of First Community Bankshares by 60.9% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 12,252 shares of the bank’s stock worth $455,000 after buying an additional 4,636 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.95% of the company’s stock.

FCBC stock traded down $0.76 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $34.83. The stock had a trading volume of 36,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,692. First Community Bankshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.79 and a 12-month high of $39.23. The firm has a market cap of $639.13 million, a PE ratio of 13.13 and a beta of 0.52. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $33.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.20.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. First Community Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.80%.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of First Community Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 27th.

First Community Bankshares, Inc operates as the financial holding company for First Community Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers demand deposit accounts, savings and money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement plans; and commercial, consumer real estate, and consumer and other loans.

