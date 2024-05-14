6,367 Shares in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Bought by Almanack Investment Partners LLC.

Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 6,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $485,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. grew its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 209.8% during the 3rd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 508 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000.

Get Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Performance

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF stock traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $79.53. 2,237,023 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,509,531. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $66.67 and a 12-month high of $80.82. The stock has a market cap of $55.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.04 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.82.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.