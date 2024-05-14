594,086 Shares in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO) Acquired by Summitry LLC

Summitry LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 594,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,984,000. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF makes up approximately 1.7% of Summitry LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Summitry LLC owned about 0.32% of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $436,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 4,583.3% during the third quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 693,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,169,000 after buying an additional 678,324 shares in the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 26.9% in the 4th quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 23,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after purchasing an additional 4,988 shares during the period. Day & Ennis LLC grew its position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 21.2% during the fourth quarter. Day & Ennis LLC now owns 93,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,714,000 after buying an additional 16,309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $257,000.

iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of TFLO traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $50.57. 934,477 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,842,150. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $50.57 and its 200 day moving average is $50.58. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.37 and a fifty-two week high of $50.76.

About iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF

The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (TFLO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of U.S. Treasury floating rate bonds. TFLO was launched on Feb 3, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

