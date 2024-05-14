5,336 Shares in Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHI) Acquired by Theory Financial LLC

Theory Financial LLC purchased a new position in Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHI – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 5,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Aspire Wealth Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 53,500.0% during the 3rd quarter. Aspire Wealth Management Corp now owns 1,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $126,000.

Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

SCHI stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $43.72. 253,602 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 469,310. Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $40.94 and a 1-year high of $45.19. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.89.

Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF (SCHI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of USD-denominated investment-grade corporate bonds with intermediate maturities of 5-10 years. SCHI was launched on Oct 10, 2019 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

