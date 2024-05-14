1,862 Shares in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) Bought by Almanack Investment Partners LLC.

Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $347,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new stake in Hershey in the third quarter worth $25,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hershey in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. First Financial Corp IN acquired a new stake in Hershey in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Hershey by 125.3% in the fourth quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 169 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Hershey in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors own 57.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HSY stock traded up $4.73 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $209.51. The company had a trading volume of 2,284,371 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,985,242. The Hershey Company has a 52-week low of $178.82 and a 52-week high of $274.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $193.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $191.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $42.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.33.

Hershey ( NYSE:HSY Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $3.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.33. Hershey had a net margin of 18.13% and a return on equity of 50.15%. The firm had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.96 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that The Hershey Company will post 9.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $1.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $5.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.31%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Hershey from $200.00 to $179.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Hershey from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $191.00 to $183.00 in a report on Monday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $213.00 price target on shares of Hershey in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Hershey from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Hershey from $213.00 to $199.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Hershey currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $213.06.

In other Hershey news, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.83, for a total transaction of $278,745.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 38,728 shares in the company, valued at $7,196,824.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; protein bars; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

