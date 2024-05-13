Zentry (ZENT) Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $22.56 Million

Zentry (ZENT) traded up 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on May 13th. Zentry has a market cap of $124.51 million and $22.56 million worth of Zentry was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zentry token can currently be purchased for about $0.0344 or 0.00000055 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Zentry has traded 3.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000439 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000017 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About Zentry

Zentry was first traded on December 3rd, 2021. Zentry’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,620,157,205 tokens. Zentry’s official Twitter account is @zentryhq. The official website for Zentry is zentry.com.

Buying and Selling Zentry

According to CryptoCompare, “Zentry (ZENT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Zentry has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 3,571,876,204.473735 in circulation. The last known price of Zentry is 0.03225292 USD and is down -2.86 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 16 active market(s) with $18,006,894.17 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://zentry.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zentry directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zentry should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zentry using one of the exchanges listed above.

