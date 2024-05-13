YETI’s (YETI) “Overweight” Rating Reiterated at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of YETI (NYSE:YETI – Free Report) in a report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $54.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $52.00.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley dropped their target price on YETI from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of YETI from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of YETI from $55.00 to $48.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Roth Mkm cut their price objective on shares of YETI from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of YETI in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $46.80.

Shares of NYSE:YETI traded up $0.86 on Friday, hitting $40.53. 1,831,361 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,747,990. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a PE ratio of 20.06, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 2.26. YETI has a 52 week low of $33.88 and a 52 week high of $54.15.

YETI (NYSE:YETI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by ($0.06). YETI had a net margin of 10.32% and a return on equity of 28.81%. The firm had revenue of $519.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $535.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that YETI will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of YETI. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of YETI by 88.5% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 2,613 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of YETI by 33.5% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 18,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $908,000 after acquiring an additional 4,726 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of YETI by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 108,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,235,000 after acquiring an additional 8,298 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in YETI by 9.4% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 13,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $656,000 after purchasing an additional 1,171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in YETI by 26.2% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 14,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $710,000 after purchasing an additional 3,062 shares during the last quarter.

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. It offers coolers and equipment, including hard and soft coolers, cargo, bags, outdoor living, and associated accessories, as well as backpacks, duffel bags, luggage, packing cubes, carryalls, camp chairs, blankets, dog beds, dog bowls, and gear cases under the LoadOut, Panga, Crossroads, Camino, Hondo Base, Trailhead, Lowlands, Boomer, and SideKick Dry brands.

