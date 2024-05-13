Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB) Price Target Raised to $22.00

Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by HC Wainwright from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 78.86% from the company’s previous close.

YMAB has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $18.00 target price (up from $12.00) on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a report on Monday, February 12th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $16.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.57.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics Stock Up 0.2 %

YMAB stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $12.30. 389,896 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 406,090. The firm has a market capitalization of $539.72 million, a PE ratio of -24.53 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.29. Y-mAbs Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $4.60 and a 52 week high of $20.90.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $23.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.72 million. Y-mAbs Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 21.40% and a negative net margin of 25.64%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Y-mAbs Therapeutics will post -0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Vignesh Rajah sold 1,711 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.53, for a total transaction of $28,282.83. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 33,889 shares in the company, valued at $560,185.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 21.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $100,000. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 89,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 14,900 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 109,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,000 after buying an additional 18,320 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 12.2% during the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 303,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,656,000 after buying an additional 32,994 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 258.2% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 82,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after buying an additional 59,201 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.85% of the company’s stock.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics Company Profile

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of antibody based therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. It offers DANYELZA, a monoclonal antibody in combination with granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor for the treatment of pediatric patients with relapsed or refractory high-risk neuroblastoma in the bone or bone marrow.

Featured Stories

