Xinyuan Real Estate (NYSE:XIN) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Posted by on May 13th, 2024

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Xinyuan Real Estate (NYSE:XINFree Report) in a report released on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Xinyuan Real Estate Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE:XIN traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.60. 8,817 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,476. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.70 and a 200 day moving average of $2.72. Xinyuan Real Estate has a 12 month low of $1.92 and a 12 month high of $4.33.

Xinyuan Real Estate Company Profile

Xinyuan Real Estate Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in residential real estate development and construction in the People's Republic of China, the United States, Malaysia, and the United Kingdom. The company develops residential projects, such as multi-layer apartment buildings, sub-high-rise apartment buildings, high-rise apartment buildings; auxiliary services and amenities, such as retail outlets, leisure and health facilities, kindergartens, and schools, as well as office, mixed-use, and commercial properties.

