WiseTech Global Limited (ASX:WTC) Insider Maree Isaacs Sells 21,904 Shares

WiseTech Global Limited (ASX:WTCGet Free Report) insider Maree Isaacs sold 21,904 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of A$94.88 ($62.83), for a total transaction of A$2,078,251.52 ($1,376,325.51).

Maree Isaacs also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Wednesday, April 24th, Maree Isaacs sold 18,519 shares of WiseTech Global stock. The shares were sold at an average price of A$89.79 ($59.46), for a total value of A$1,662,821.01 ($1,101,205.97).
  • On Thursday, April 18th, Maree Isaacs sold 18,460 shares of WiseTech Global stock. The shares were sold at an average price of A$89.28 ($59.13), for a total value of A$1,648,108.80 ($1,091,462.78).

WiseTech Global Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.29, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 2.84.

WiseTech Global Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a Interim dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 4th were paid a dividend of $0.077 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. This is an increase from WiseTech Global’s previous Interim dividend of $0.07. This represents a dividend yield of 0.08%. WiseTech Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.73%.

WiseTech Global Company Profile

WiseTech Global Limited provides software solutions to the logistics execution industry in the Americas, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and internationally. The company offers CargoWise, a software platform for logistics service providers that enables execution of complex logistics transactions and manage operations.

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for WiseTech Global (ASX:WTC)

