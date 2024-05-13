WisdomTree Target Range Fund (NASDAQ:GTR) Short Interest Update

WisdomTree Target Range Fund (NASDAQ:GTR – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 20,400 shares, an increase of 131.8% from the April 15th total of 8,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.8 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in WisdomTree Target Range Fund stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in WisdomTree Target Range Fund (NASDAQ:GTR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 18,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $433,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC owned 0.68% of WisdomTree Target Range Fund as of its most recent SEC filing.

WisdomTree Target Range Fund Price Performance

Shares of GTR stock traded up $0.03 on Monday, hitting $23.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,922. WisdomTree Target Range Fund has a fifty-two week low of $20.52 and a fifty-two week high of $23.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $23.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.50.

WisdomTree Target Range Fund Cuts Dividend

About WisdomTree Target Range Fund

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 25th were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 22nd.

The WisdomTree Target Range Fund (GTR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the TOPS Global Equity Target Range index. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds that provides exposure to stocks from around the world while managing risk through a cash-secured call spread strategy. GTR was launched on Oct 7, 2021 and is managed by WisdomTree.

