Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 1,246,377 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 6% from the previous session’s volume of 1,331,211 shares.The stock last traded at $96.49 and had previously closed at $95.04.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on WHR. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Whirlpool from $85.00 to $79.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. StockNews.com downgraded Whirlpool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. TheStreet upgraded Whirlpool from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Whirlpool in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Whirlpool from $120.00 to $111.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Whirlpool has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.40.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.15 and a beta of 1.52. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $106.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $110.31.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.17. Whirlpool had a return on equity of 35.16% and a net margin of 2.07%. The firm had revenue of $4.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.66 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Whirlpool Co. will post 12.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $1.75 per share. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. Whirlpool’s payout ratio is currently 96.42%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Whirlpool by 0.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,536,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $873,919,000 after acquiring an additional 25,740 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its holdings in Whirlpool by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 4,729,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $575,964,000 after purchasing an additional 26,630 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its position in Whirlpool by 59.7% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,473,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,804,000 after buying an additional 924,128 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 38.3% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,954,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,296,000 after buying an additional 541,219 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Whirlpool by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,425,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,589,000 after buying an additional 14,826 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.78% of the company’s stock.

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products and services in the North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances, and commercial laundry products and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

