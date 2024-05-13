Westlake Co. (NYSE:WLK) Shares Sold by Versor Investments LP

Versor Investments LP trimmed its stake in Westlake Co. (NYSE:WLK – Free Report) by 17.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,670 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the quarter. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in Westlake were worth $514,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WLK. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Westlake by 56.1% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 304,429 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $37,953,000 after purchasing an additional 109,433 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Westlake by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,630,975 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $577,344,000 after acquiring an additional 96,152 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Westlake by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,142,590 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $159,917,000 after purchasing an additional 66,614 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in Westlake during the fourth quarter worth approximately $8,492,000. Finally, Aviva PLC increased its holdings in shares of Westlake by 66.8% in the third quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 119,377 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $14,883,000 after buying an additional 47,799 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

Westlake Stock Performance

Shares of WLK opened at $158.15 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Westlake Co. has a 12 month low of $103.28 and a 12 month high of $162.64. The company’s fifty day moving average is $150.36 and its 200-day moving average is $139.74. The firm has a market cap of $20.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.30.

Westlake Announces Dividend

Westlake ( NYSE:WLK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.93 billion. Westlake had a return on equity of 7.69% and a net margin of 2.13%. The firm’s revenue was down 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.05 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Westlake Co. will post 6.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 27th. Westlake’s dividend payout ratio is currently 100.50%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on WLK. Barclays lifted their target price on Westlake from $142.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Westlake from $134.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Westlake from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $138.00 to $174.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Westlake from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Westlake from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $151.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Robert F. Buesinger sold 3,878 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.50, for a total transaction of $560,371.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,055,308. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Robert F. Buesinger sold 3,878 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.50, for a total value of $560,371.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,055,308. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Mark Steven Bender sold 4,804 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.02, for a total transaction of $677,460.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 45,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,389,052.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 18,608 shares of company stock valued at $2,676,565. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Westlake Company Profile

Westlake Corporation engages in the manufacture and marketing of performance and essential materials, and housing and infrastructure products in the United States, Canada, Germany, China, Mexico, Brazil, France, Italy, Taiwan, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Performance and Essential Materials and Housing and Infrastructure Products.

Featured Articles

