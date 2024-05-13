Wells Fargo & Company Trims Equitable (NYSE:EQH) Target Price to $44.00

Equitable (NYSE:EQH – Free Report) had its target price cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $46.00 to $44.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of Equitable from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Equitable from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Equitable from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Equitable from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Equitable from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $40.10.

Shares of EQH stock traded up $0.47 on Friday, hitting $40.31. The stock had a trading volume of 2,862,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,655,394. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $36.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.47. The company has a market cap of $13.11 billion, a PE ratio of 12.44 and a beta of 1.40. Equitable has a one year low of $23.45 and a one year high of $40.39.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.59 billion. The business’s revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Equitable will post 6.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 26th were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 23rd. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. Equitable’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.24%.

In other news, insider Seth P. Bernstein sold 152,473 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.06, for a total transaction of $5,803,122.38. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 88,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,374,399.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Mark Pearson sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.77, for a total transaction of $2,026,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 703,254 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,748,887.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Seth P. Bernstein sold 152,473 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.06, for a total value of $5,803,122.38. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 88,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,374,399.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 314,380 shares of company stock worth $11,518,571. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EQH. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Equitable in the 3rd quarter valued at $536,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in Equitable by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 71,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,038,000 after purchasing an additional 10,284 shares during the last quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC raised its stake in Equitable by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 10,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056 shares during the last quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new position in Equitable in the 3rd quarter valued at $7,855,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of Equitable by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 27,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $783,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. 92.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Equitable Holdings, Inc, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, Protection Solutions, Wealth Management, and Legacy.

