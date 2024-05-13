Wells Fargo & Company Raises Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) Price Target to $130.00

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $121.00 to $130.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Atmos Energy from $115.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. StockNews.com cut Atmos Energy from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, April 27th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Atmos Energy in a research report on Friday, April 12th. They issued a neutral rating and a $124.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Atmos Energy presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $125.50.

Atmos Energy stock traded down $0.85 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $116.33. The stock had a trading volume of 1,281,431 shares, compared to its average volume of 849,997. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $116.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $114.63. Atmos Energy has a 12 month low of $101.00 and a 12 month high of $125.28. The stock has a market cap of $17.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The utilities provider reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. Atmos Energy had a net margin of 24.65% and a return on equity of 9.01%. Atmos Energy’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.48 EPS. Research analysts predict that Atmos Energy will post 6.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.805 per share. This represents a $3.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 24th. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.28%.

In related news, Director Kim R. Cocklin sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.46, for a total value of $1,746,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 186,339 shares in the company, valued at $21,701,039.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Atmos Energy by 4.8% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 17,555 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,860,000 after buying an additional 812 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 3.2% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 23,951 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,537,000 after buying an additional 753 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in Atmos Energy by 103.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 35,886 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,744,000 after purchasing an additional 18,262 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 26,696 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,828,000 after buying an additional 1,057 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new position in Atmos Energy during the third quarter worth $310,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.17% of the company’s stock.

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

