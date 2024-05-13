Wells Fargo & Company Cuts Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) Price Target to $13.00

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on HCAT. Piper Sandler restated an overweight rating and issued a $15.00 price target (down from $17.00) on shares of Health Catalyst in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Health Catalyst from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. KeyCorp reiterated a sector weight rating on shares of Health Catalyst in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Health Catalyst from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded shares of Health Catalyst from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $12.18.

Get Health Catalyst alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Health Catalyst

Health Catalyst Stock Performance

HCAT traded up $0.38 during trading on Friday, hitting $6.79. The stock had a trading volume of 741,979 shares, compared to its average volume of 641,003. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 4.42 and a quick ratio of 4.42. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.14. Health Catalyst has a one year low of $5.45 and a one year high of $14.37. The firm has a market cap of $400.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.70 and a beta of 1.32.

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.06. Health Catalyst had a negative net margin of 35.56% and a negative return on equity of 11.68%. The business had revenue of $75.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.67 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Health Catalyst will post -0.47 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Health Catalyst by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,441,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,190,000 after acquiring an additional 78,823 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its stake in shares of Health Catalyst by 52.0% in the 4th quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 1,754,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,246,000 after acquiring an additional 600,000 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its position in Health Catalyst by 26.7% in the 4th quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 1,419,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,145,000 after purchasing an additional 299,139 shares during the period. Nepsis Inc. grew its position in Health Catalyst by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Nepsis Inc. now owns 1,157,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,715,000 after purchasing an additional 65,462 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Health Catalyst by 124.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 854,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,652,000 after purchasing an additional 473,323 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

About Health Catalyst

(Get Free Report)

Health Catalyst, Inc provides data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations in the United States. It operates in two segments, Technology and Professional Services. The company provides data operating system data platform which provides clients single comprehensive environment to integrate and organize data from their disparate software systems; and analytics applications, a software analytics applications build for data platform to analyze clients face across clinical and quality, population health, and financial and operational use cases.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Health Catalyst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Health Catalyst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.