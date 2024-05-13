Wells Fargo & Company Boosts American International Group (NYSE:AIG) Price Target to $82.00

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $80.00 to $82.00 in a research note released on Friday, Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on AIG. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on American International Group from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of American International Group from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of American International Group from $83.00 to $81.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on American International Group from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an in-line rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of American International Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating and increased their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $77.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $81.06.

NYSE AIG traded down $1.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $78.99. 2,749,591 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,973,207. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. American International Group has a 12 month low of $52.07 and a 12 month high of $80.83. The company has a market capitalization of $52.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.85, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.02.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The insurance provider reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.11. American International Group had a net margin of 9.98% and a return on equity of 10.54%. The firm had revenue of $12.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.63 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that American International Group will post 7.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is a positive change from American International Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.49%.

American International Group declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, May 1st that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the insurance provider to buy up to 19.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other American International Group news, Director John C. Inglis bought 659 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $75.39 per share, for a total transaction of $49,682.01. Following the transaction, the director now owns 659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,682.01. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director John C. Inglis acquired 659 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $75.39 per share, with a total value of $49,682.01. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,682.01. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Peter Zaffino sold 333,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.87, for a total value of $25,264,710.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 505,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,346,215.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AIG. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in American International Group by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 26,147 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,585,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in American International Group by 4.1% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 376,986 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $22,845,000 after purchasing an additional 14,844 shares in the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association bought a new stake in shares of American International Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $419,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its holdings in shares of American International Group by 6.3% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 78,132 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,735,000 after buying an additional 4,648 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of American International Group by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 22,193 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,345,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. 90.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement, and Other Operations. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

