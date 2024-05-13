Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Ambac Financial Group (AMBC)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Ambac Financial Group (NYSE: AMBC):
- 5/8/2024 – Ambac Financial Group was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.
- 5/8/2024 – Ambac Financial Group had its price target raised by analysts at Compass Point from $18.00 to $19.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 5/2/2024 – Ambac Financial Group was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.
- 4/26/2024 – Ambac Financial Group was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.
- 4/8/2024 – Ambac Financial Group was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.
- 4/2/2024 – Ambac Financial Group was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.
Ambac Financial Group Trading Down 0.9 %
Shares of NYSE AMBC traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $17.99. 263,655 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 387,228. Ambac Financial Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.26 and a 1 year high of $18.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $813.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.73 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42. The business has a 50 day moving average of $15.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.35.
Ambac Financial Group (NYSE:AMBC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.61. The firm had revenue of $103.00 million during the quarter. Ambac Financial Group had a return on equity of 10.69% and a net margin of 18.09%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.30) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ambac Financial Group, Inc. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Ambac Financial Group, Inc operates as a financial services holding company. It operates three businesses: Specialty Property and Casualty Insurance, Insurance Distribution, and Legacy Financial Guarantee (LFG) Insurance. The Specialty Property and Casualty Insurance business provides specialty property and casualty program insurance with a focus commercial and personal liability risks.
