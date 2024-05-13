Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Ambac Financial Group (AMBC)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Ambac Financial Group (NYSE: AMBC):

5/8/2024 – Ambac Financial Group was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

5/8/2024 – Ambac Financial Group had its price target raised by analysts at Compass Point from $18.00 to $19.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/2/2024 – Ambac Financial Group was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

4/26/2024 – Ambac Financial Group was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

4/8/2024 – Ambac Financial Group was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

4/2/2024 – Ambac Financial Group was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

Ambac Financial Group Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE AMBC traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $17.99. 263,655 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 387,228. Ambac Financial Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.26 and a 1 year high of $18.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $813.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.73 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42. The business has a 50 day moving average of $15.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.35.

Ambac Financial Group (NYSE:AMBC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.61. The firm had revenue of $103.00 million during the quarter. Ambac Financial Group had a return on equity of 10.69% and a net margin of 18.09%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.30) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ambac Financial Group, Inc. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Ambac Financial Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMBC. Gladius Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Ambac Financial Group by 71.3% in the 3rd quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 2,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,052 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ambac Financial Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $72,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ambac Financial Group by 26.9% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 6,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 1,309 shares during the period. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Ambac Financial Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $122,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ambac Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $165,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.49% of the company’s stock.

Ambac Financial Group, Inc operates as a financial services holding company. It operates three businesses: Specialty Property and Casualty Insurance, Insurance Distribution, and Legacy Financial Guarantee (LFG) Insurance. The Specialty Property and Casualty Insurance business provides specialty property and casualty program insurance with a focus commercial and personal liability risks.

