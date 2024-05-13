Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) Director John Alexander Macdonald Sells 5,334 Shares

Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Get Free Report) Director John Alexander Macdonald sold 5,334 shares of Watsco stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $466.41, for a total value of $2,487,830.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Watsco Stock Up 0.1 %

WSO stock traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $479.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 179,113 shares, compared to its average volume of 342,753. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Watsco, Inc. has a 52-week low of $315.17 and a 52-week high of $482.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.87 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $427.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $406.65.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The construction company reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.26 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. Watsco had a return on equity of 19.26% and a net margin of 7.03%. Watsco’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.83 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Watsco, Inc. will post 14.26 EPS for the current year.

Watsco Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 15th were paid a dividend of $2.70 per share. This represents a $10.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. This is a positive change from Watsco’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.45. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 12th. Watsco’s payout ratio is 83.08%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on WSO. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Watsco from $420.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $500.00 price objective on shares of Watsco in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Watsco currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $404.25.

Institutional Trading of Watsco

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WSO. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Watsco by 32.5% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,633 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $705,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Alerus Financial NA boosted its position in Watsco by 0.7% during the first quarter. Alerus Financial NA now owns 10,996 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,750,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Watsco by 55.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 581 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Blue Barn Wealth LLC raised its stake in Watsco by 10.4% during the first quarter. Blue Barn Wealth LLC now owns 543 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Watsco by 4.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,411,894 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,473,836,000 after purchasing an additional 146,305 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.71% of the company’s stock.

Watsco Company Profile

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of air conditioning, heating, refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies in the United States and internationally. The company distributes equipment, including residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, such as gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

