Wanchain Hits Market Cap of $46.54 Million (WAN)

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 1.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on May 13th. Wanchain has a total market capitalization of $46.54 million and approximately $1.48 million worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Wanchain has traded 14.8% lower against the US dollar. One Wanchain coin can now be bought for $0.24 or 0.00000375 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $33.09 or 0.00052807 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.25 or 0.00011566 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.91 or 0.00019001 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000176 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.54 or 0.00013628 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00003389 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000284 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.30 or 0.00008453 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001005 BTC.

Wanchain Profile

WAN uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 22nd, 2017. Wanchain’s total supply is 197,964,276 coins. The official website for Wanchain is wanchain.org. The Reddit community for Wanchain is https://reddit.com/r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Wanchain

According to CryptoCompare, “Wanchain (WAN) is a cryptocurrency enabling cross-chain transactions. It fosters interoperability between blockchain networks, creating a decentralized financial infrastructure. WAN is used for staking, transaction fees, governance, and cross-chain exchanges. Jack Lu and a team of developers created Wanchain.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wanchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wanchain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wanchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

