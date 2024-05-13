Wag! Group Co. (NASDAQ:PET) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Wag! Group Co. (NASDAQ:PET – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 12,600 shares, a drop of 61.7% from the April 15th total of 32,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 74,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Separately, Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Wag! Group in a report on Friday.

In other Wag! Group news, COO Dylan Allread sold 35,855 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.12, for a total value of $76,012.60. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 439,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $931,856.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, CEO Garrett Smallwood sold 48,164 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.19, for a total value of $105,479.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,014,812 shares in the company, valued at $2,222,438.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, COO Dylan Allread sold 35,855 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.12, for a total value of $76,012.60. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 439,555 shares in the company, valued at $931,856.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 307,173 shares of company stock valued at $648,769. Corporate insiders own 23.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PET. StepStone Group LP bought a new stake in shares of Wag! Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $225,000. SVB Wealth LLC increased its position in Wag! Group by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 140,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 70,000 shares during the period. ATW Spac Management LLC bought a new stake in Wag! Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $117,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in Wag! Group during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Wag! Group stock opened at $2.39 on Monday. Wag! Group has a 1 year low of $1.59 and a 1 year high of $2.65. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.59, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33.

Wag! Group (NASDAQ:PET – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.03. Wag! Group had a negative return on equity of 553.34% and a negative net margin of 15.92%. The firm had revenue of $23.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.60 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Wag! Group will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Wag! Group Co develops and supports a proprietary marketplace technology platform available as a website and mobile app that enables independent pet caregivers to connect with pet parents. Its platform allows pet parents, who require specific pet care services, such as dog walking, pet sitting and boarding, advice from licensed pet experts, home visits, training, and pet insurance comparison tools.

