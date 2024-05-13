Vodafone Group Public (VOD) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Vodafone Group Public (NASDAQ:VOD – Get Free Report) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, May 14th.

Vodafone Group Public Price Performance

NASDAQ VOD traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $8.82. 3,690,864 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,613,758. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.77. Vodafone Group Public has a 52-week low of $8.02 and a 52-week high of $11.23.

Get Vodafone Group Public alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com cut Vodafone Group Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th.

About Vodafone Group Public

(Get Free Report)

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company provides telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. It offers mobile connectivity services comprising end-to-end services for mobile voice and data, messaging, device management, BYOx, and telecoms management, as well as professional and consulting services; and fixed line connectivity, such as fixed voice and data, broadband, software-defined networks, managed WAN, LAN, ethernet, and satellite; and financial services, as well as business and merchant services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vodafone Group Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vodafone Group Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.