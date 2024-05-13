Vodafone Group Public (VOD) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Vodafone Group Public (NASDAQ:VOD – Get Free Report) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, May 14th.
NASDAQ VOD traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $8.82. 3,690,864 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,613,758. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.77. Vodafone Group Public has a 52-week low of $8.02 and a 52-week high of $11.23.
Separately, StockNews.com cut Vodafone Group Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th.
Vodafone Group Public Limited Company provides telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. It offers mobile connectivity services comprising end-to-end services for mobile voice and data, messaging, device management, BYOx, and telecoms management, as well as professional and consulting services; and fixed line connectivity, such as fixed voice and data, broadband, software-defined networks, managed WAN, LAN, ethernet, and satellite; and financial services, as well as business and merchant services.
