Vivendi SE (OTCMKTS:VIVEF) Short Interest Update

Vivendi SE (OTCMKTS:VIVEF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 83,700 shares, a decrease of 35.8% from the April 15th total of 130,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 119.6 days.
Vivendi Stock Performance
VIVEF traded up $0.47 during trading on Monday, reaching $10.64. 1,800 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,384. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.68 and its 200 day moving average is $10.44. Vivendi has a 12 month low of $8.57 and a 12 month high of $11.75.
About Vivendi
