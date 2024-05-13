Vivendi SE (OTCMKTS:VIVEF) Short Interest Update

Vivendi SE (OTCMKTS:VIVEF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 83,700 shares, a decrease of 35.8% from the April 15th total of 130,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 119.6 days.

Vivendi Stock Performance

VIVEF traded up $0.47 during trading on Monday, reaching $10.64. 1,800 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,384. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.68 and its 200 day moving average is $10.44. Vivendi has a 12 month low of $8.57 and a 12 month high of $11.75.

Get Vivendi alerts:

About Vivendi

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

Vivendi SE operates as an entertainment, media, and communication company in France, the rest of Europe, the Americas, Asia/Oceania, and Africa. It operates through Canal+ Group, Lagardère, Havas, Prisma Media, Gameloft, Vivendi Village, New Initiatives, and Generosity and Solidarity segments. The Canal+ Group segment publishes and distributes premium and thematic pay-TV and free-to-air channels; and produces, sells, and distributes movies and TV series.

Receive News & Ratings for Vivendi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vivendi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.