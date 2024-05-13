Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL) Trading Down 4.6% on Insider Selling

Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:VITL – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 4.6% on Monday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $34.16 and last traded at $34.73. 307,400 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 36% from the average session volume of 477,709 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.41.

Specifically, CEO Russell Diez-Canseco sold 9,735 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $292,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 403,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,110,790. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Russell Diez-Canseco sold 9,735 shares of Vital Farms stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $292,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 403,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,110,790. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Matthew Ohayer sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.38, for a total value of $2,138,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 7,582,777 shares in the company, valued at $162,119,772.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 242,332 shares of company stock worth $5,446,637 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 30.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Vital Farms alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VITL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Vital Farms from $19.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. TheStreet upgraded Vital Farms from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. William Blair started coverage on shares of Vital Farms in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Vital Farms from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the company from $30.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Lake Street Capital raised their price target on shares of Vital Farms from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vital Farms presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.60.

Vital Farms Stock Down 2.6 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $24.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.06. The company has a quick ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.84 and a beta of 0.79.

Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.20. Vital Farms had a net margin of 7.48% and a return on equity of 19.58%. The company had revenue of $147.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.87 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Vital Farms, Inc. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vital Farms

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Vital Farms by 211.4% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 4,192 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Vital Farms by 52.8% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 2,833 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Vital Farms in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $127,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Vital Farms by 49.0% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 10,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 3,346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Vital Farms during the third quarter valued at approximately $119,000. 98.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vital Farms Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Vital Farms, Inc, a food company, provides pasture-raised products in the United States. It offers shell eggs, butter, hard-boiled eggs, and liquid whole eggs. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vital Farms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vital Farms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.