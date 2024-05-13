Vext Science, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VEXTF) Short Interest Update

Vext Science, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VEXTF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 15,800 shares, a growth of 61.2% from the April 15th total of 9,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 51,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Vext Science Trading Up 4.8 %
Shares of OTCMKTS VEXTF traded up C$0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching C$0.23. 84,350 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,579. Vext Science has a twelve month low of C$0.15 and a twelve month high of C$0.32. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.22.
Vext Science Company Profile
