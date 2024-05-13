Vext Science, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VEXTF) Short Interest Update

Vext Science, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VEXTF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 15,800 shares, a growth of 61.2% from the April 15th total of 9,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 51,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Vext Science Trading Up 4.8 %

Shares of OTCMKTS VEXTF traded up C$0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching C$0.23. 84,350 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,579. Vext Science has a twelve month low of C$0.15 and a twelve month high of C$0.32. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.22.

Vext Science Company Profile

Vext Science, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated agricultural technology, services, and property management company in the cannabis industry in the United States. It is involved in the cultivation, extraction, manufacture, and sale of THC and CBD cartridges, concentrates, and edibles.

