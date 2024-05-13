Versor Investments LP Takes $473,000 Position in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 7,868 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $473,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of FIS. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the 4th quarter valued at $400,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the fourth quarter worth about $3,322,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the fourth quarter worth about $84,000. RMR Wealth Builders increased its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 33.8% in the 4th quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 11,015 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $662,000 after acquiring an additional 2,781 shares during the period. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.23% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Information Services Price Performance

NYSE:FIS traded up $0.84 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $75.48. 255,027 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,423,997. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $71.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.91 and a 1-year high of $75.78.

Fidelity National Information Services ( NYSE:FIS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.44 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a positive return on equity of 13.91% and a negative net margin of 54.14%. Fidelity National Information Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 4.98 EPS for the current year.

Fidelity National Information Services announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Monday, February 26th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to repurchase up to 1.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Fidelity National Information Services Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 10th. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -14.08%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein acquired 775 shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $72.37 per share, for a total transaction of $56,086.75. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 9,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $655,093.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on FIS shares. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.11.

Fidelity National Information Services Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology solutions for financial institutions, businesses, and developers worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Capital Market Solutions, and Corporate and Other segments. The company provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; card and retail payment; electronic funds transfer and network; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

