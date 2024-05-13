Versor Investments LP Sells 8,300 Shares of West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG)

Versor Investments LP lowered its stake in shares of West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG – Free Report) by 58.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,838 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,300 shares during the quarter. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in West Fraser Timber were worth $500,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bfsg LLC acquired a new position in West Fraser Timber during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of West Fraser Timber during the third quarter valued at $112,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in West Fraser Timber by 63.9% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 1,094 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. increased its position in West Fraser Timber by 16.3% in the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. now owns 3,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the period. Finally, EJF Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of West Fraser Timber by 35.9% in the 3rd quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 6,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,000 after purchasing an additional 1,793 shares during the last quarter. 40.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on WFG. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $97.00 target price on shares of West Fraser Timber in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of West Fraser Timber from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Scotiabank set a $100.00 price target on shares of West Fraser Timber and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on West Fraser Timber from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, West Fraser Timber presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.25.

West Fraser Timber stock opened at $78.23 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $81.21 and a 200-day moving average of $79.69. The company has a market cap of $6.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.65 and a beta of 1.19. West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. has a one year low of $64.11 and a one year high of $90.17.

West Fraser Timber (NYSE:WFG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.48. West Fraser Timber had a positive return on equity of 2.35% and a negative net margin of 1.39%. The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.52) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. West Fraser Timber’s dividend payout ratio is currently -99.17%.

West Fraser Timber Co Ltd., a diversified wood products company, engages in manufacturing, selling, marketing, and distributing lumber, engineered wood products, pulp, newsprint, wood chips, and other residuals and renewable energy. It offers spruce-pine-fir, douglas fir-larch, hem-fir, and southern yellow pine lumber, treated wood products, medium density fiberboard panels and plywood, oriented strand board, and laminated veneer lumber wood products, as well as particleboards.

