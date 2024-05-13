Versor Investments LP Purchases New Shares in Ero Copper Corp. (NYSE:ERO)

Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Ero Copper Corp. (NYSE:ERO – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 27,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $438,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acuitas Investments LLC grew its position in Ero Copper by 61.5% in the 4th quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Ero Copper during the third quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ero Copper by 7.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 11,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 843 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH grew its stake in Ero Copper by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 13,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 1,560 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Ero Copper by 21.3% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 20,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 3,632 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.30% of the company’s stock.

Ero Copper Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ERO traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $21.53. 31,107 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 348,805. Ero Copper Corp. has a 52-week low of $11.35 and a 52-week high of $24.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.60 and a 200 day moving average of $16.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of 33.57 and a beta of 1.21.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Ero Copper ( NYSE:ERO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.02). Ero Copper had a return on equity of 11.86% and a net margin of 14.23%. The company had revenue of $116.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ero Copper Corp. will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ERO shares. Pi Financial raised shares of Ero Copper from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Ero Copper in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded Ero Copper from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet raised Ero Copper from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.00.

Ero Copper Company Profile

Ero Copper Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mining projects in Brazil. The company is involved in the production and sale of copper concentrate from the Caraíba operations located in the Curaçá Valley, northeastern Bahia state, Brazil, as well as gold and silver by-products.

