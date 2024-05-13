Versor Investments LP Lowers Stock Holdings in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK)

Versor Investments LP decreased its holdings in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Free Report) by 73.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 702 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 1,965 shares during the quarter. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in Deckers Outdoor were worth $469,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Deckers Outdoor in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE boosted its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 170.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 81 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Deckers Outdoor by 20.8% in the fourth quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 93 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Deckers Outdoor alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Deckers Outdoor news, CEO David Powers sold 5,993 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $862.53, for a total transaction of $5,169,142.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 98,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,715,971.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Deckers Outdoor news, CEO David Powers sold 5,993 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $862.53, for a total transaction of $5,169,142.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 98,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $84,715,971.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Bonita C. Stewart sold 3,500 shares of Deckers Outdoor stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $871.11, for a total transaction of $3,048,885.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,863 shares in the company, valued at $7,720,647.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,479 shares of company stock valued at $18,687,559 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Deckers Outdoor Stock Down 1.3 %

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NYSE DECK traded down $10.86 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $851.13. The company had a trading volume of 9,501 shares, compared to its average volume of 406,251. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a fifty-two week low of $424.36 and a fifty-two week high of $956.17. The firm has a market cap of $21.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $876.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $774.24.

DECK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $960.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $709.00 to $775.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and set a $864.00 price objective (down from $983.00) on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Barclays assumed coverage on Deckers Outdoor in a research note on Monday, April 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $1,110.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $625.00 to $775.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $889.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on Deckers Outdoor

Deckers Outdoor Profile

(Free Report)

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear and apparel for ultra-runners and athletes under the Hoka brand; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Deckers Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deckers Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.