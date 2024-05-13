Versor Investments LP Invests $492,000 in Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX)

Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 19,200 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $492,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BOX. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in shares of BOX by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 18,189 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $466,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management grew its position in shares of BOX by 1.3% in the third quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 31,510 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $763,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the period. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of BOX by 0.9% during the third quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 57,348 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,388,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of BOX by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,737 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in BOX by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 41,237 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $998,000 after buying an additional 706 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.74% of the company’s stock.

BOX Stock Up 0.2 %

BOX stock opened at $26.39 on Monday. Box, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.29 and a 52-week high of $31.94. The firm has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a PE ratio of 39.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.93 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50 day moving average is $27.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.39.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BOX ( NYSE:BOX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 5th. The software maker reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.07. BOX had a negative return on equity of 9.46% and a net margin of 12.43%. The business had revenue of $262.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $262.92 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Box, Inc. will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BOX. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of BOX in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of BOX from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of BOX from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. StockNews.com raised BOX from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded BOX from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, BOX presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.89.

Insider Activity at BOX

In other news, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.26, for a total transaction of $380,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,395,702 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,838,240.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Dana L. Evan sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.47, for a total value of $313,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 116,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,317,751.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 13,000 shares of BOX stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.26, for a total transaction of $380,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,395,702 shares in the company, valued at $40,838,240.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 120,660 shares of company stock valued at $3,435,094 over the last three months. 4.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About BOX

Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere on any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to work with their content as they need from secure external collaboration and sharing, workspaces and portals, e-signature processes, and content workflows improving employee productivity and accelerating business processes.

Further Reading

