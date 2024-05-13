Versor Investments LP Has $523,000 Stock Position in ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS)

Versor Investments LP increased its holdings in ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS – Free Report) by 64.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in ONE Gas were worth $523,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Everpar Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ONE Gas during the fourth quarter worth approximately $480,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ONE Gas by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 658,667 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $41,970,000 after buying an additional 28,705 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its stake in shares of ONE Gas by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 46,724 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,977,000 after buying an additional 714 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in shares of ONE Gas by 35.2% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 4,909 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 1,277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of ONE Gas by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,548,689 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $98,682,000 after acquiring an additional 97,346 shares during the last quarter. 88.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ONE Gas Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSE OGS opened at $64.15 on Monday. ONE Gas, Inc. has a twelve month low of $55.50 and a twelve month high of $83.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a PE ratio of 15.84, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.65. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.99.

ONE Gas Announces Dividend

ONE Gas ( NYSE:OGS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by ($0.03). ONE Gas had a net margin of 10.86% and a return on equity of 8.37%. The firm had revenue of $758.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that ONE Gas, Inc. will post 3.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Investors of record on Monday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 17th. ONE Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.19%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on OGS shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on ONE Gas from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of ONE Gas from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded ONE Gas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.50 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. UBS Group initiated coverage on ONE Gas in a report on Friday, April 12th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $61.00 target price for the company. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on ONE Gas from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, ONE Gas has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.56.

About ONE Gas

ONE Gas, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a regulated natural gas distribution company in the United States. The company provides natural gas distribution services to approximately 2.3 million customers in Oklahoma, Kansas, and Texas. It serves residential, commercial, and transportation customers.

