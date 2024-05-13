Versor Investments LP Buys Shares of 1,700 Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $407,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CMI. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in Cummins in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated acquired a new position in Cummins during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in Cummins in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cummins during the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cummins during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.46% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CMI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America cut shares of Cummins from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $243.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Cummins from $298.00 to $295.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Cummins from $272.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup lifted their price target on Cummins from $265.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Cummins from $231.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $284.36.

Cummins Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSE CMI traded up $0.72 during trading on Monday, reaching $299.33. 19,104 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,467,097. Cummins Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $203.18 and a fifty-two week high of $304.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.94 billion, a PE ratio of 21.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $287.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $255.19.

Cummins Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were issued a dividend of $1.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $6.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is 49.19%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Daniel William Fisher purchased 562 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $266.57 per share, for a total transaction of $149,812.34. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,068 shares in the company, valued at $284,696.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Cummins news, CEO Jennifer Rumsey sold 739 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.91, for a total value of $197,246.49. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $720,123.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Daniel William Fisher purchased 562 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $266.57 per share, for a total transaction of $149,812.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,068 shares in the company, valued at $284,696.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 55,169 shares of company stock worth $14,689,855 in the last three months. 0.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Cummins

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and Accelera. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

Further Reading

