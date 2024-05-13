Versor Investments LP Buys 3,600 Shares of USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA)

Versor Investments LP lifted its holdings in shares of USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA – Free Report) by 87.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,715 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in USANA Health Sciences were worth $414,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in USNA. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 49.6% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in USANA Health Sciences by 60.6% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after acquiring an additional 1,274 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in USANA Health Sciences in the third quarter worth $297,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in USANA Health Sciences during the fourth quarter worth about $300,000. Finally, Summit Global Investments purchased a new position in USANA Health Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $307,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.25% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, DA Davidson lowered their price target on USANA Health Sciences from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 7th.

USANA Health Sciences Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE USNA traded up $0.48 during trading on Monday, reaching $47.19. The company had a trading volume of 1,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,353. The business’s 50-day moving average is $46.34 and its 200 day moving average is $47.95. USANA Health Sciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.45 and a 12-month high of $69.60. The stock has a market cap of $898.97 million, a PE ratio of 14.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.94.

Insider Transactions at USANA Health Sciences

In related news, CFO G Doug Iiekking sold 5,198 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.76, for a total value of $232,662.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Daniel A. Macuga sold 3,791 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.14, for a total value of $178,707.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,286 shares of company stock worth $1,634,010 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company's stock.

USANA Health Sciences Profile

USANA Health Sciences, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells science-based nutritional, personal care, and skincare products in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. The company offers USANA nutritional products that comprise essentials/CellSentials, such as vitamin and mineral supplements that provide a foundation of total body nutrition for various age groups; optimizers consisting of targeted supplements that are designed to meet cardiovascular, skeletal/structural, and digestive health needs; and food that include meal replacement shakes, snack bars, and other related products.

