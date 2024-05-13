Velas (VLX) Price Reaches $0.0138 on Exchanges

Velas (VLX) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on May 13th. Over the last seven days, Velas has traded down 10.4% against the dollar. One Velas coin can now be purchased for $0.0138 or 0.00000022 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Velas has a market cap of $35.72 million and $916,595.20 worth of Velas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.01 or 0.00052553 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.30 or 0.00011621 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.87 or 0.00018896 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.52 or 0.00013568 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00003381 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000284 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.32 or 0.00008437 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001012 BTC.

Velas Profile

Velas (CRYPTO:VLX) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 25th, 2019. Velas’ total supply is 2,589,734,978 coins. Velas’ official message board is velas.com/en/blog. The official website for Velas is velas.com. Velas’ official Twitter account is @velasblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Velas is https://reddit.com/r/velas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Velas

According to CryptoCompare, “Velas ™ is a self-learning and self-optimizing blockchain platform for secure, interoperable, extremely scalable transactions and smart contracts. The Velas blockchain uses neural networks optimized by artificial intelligence to enhance its consensus algorithm, which maintains decentralization, stability, and security.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Velas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Velas should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Velas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

