VCI Global Limited (NASDAQ:VCIG) Short Interest Update

VCI Global Limited (NASDAQ:VCIG – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 162,000 shares, a drop of 45.8% from the April 15th total of 299,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 869,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 3.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

VCI Global Price Performance

VCI Global stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $1.09. 22,246 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 692,642. VCI Global has a 52-week low of $0.81 and a 52-week high of $11.32. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.11 and its 200 day moving average is $1.69.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On VCI Global

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in VCI Global stock. Barclays PLC bought a new position in shares of VCI Global Limited (NASDAQ:VCIG – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

VCI Global Company Profile

VCI Global Limited provides business and technology consulting services in Malaysia, China, Singapore, the United States, and the United Kingdom. The company offers business strategy consultancy services, including listing solutions, investors relations, and boardroom strategies consultancy; and technology consultancy services and solutions, such as digital development, fintech solution, and software solutions.

