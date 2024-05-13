Varta AG (OTCMKTS:VARTY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Varta AG (OTCMKTS:VARTY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a growth of 53.8% from the April 15th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 10.0 days.
Varta Stock Down 0.8 %
VARTY traded down C$0.01 on Monday, hitting C$1.24. The company had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,307. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$1.35 and its 200 day moving average price is C$1.81. Varta has a 1 year low of C$0.83 and a 1 year high of C$2.53.
Varta Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Varta
- What are earnings reports?
- Why These Companies Are Buying Back Stock Lately
- What Are Growth Stocks and Investing in Them
- GameStop is Roaring Based on Speculation Not Substance
- Dividend Capture Strategy: What You Need to Know
- 3 Hot Stock Upgrades That Should Be on Your Radar
Receive News & Ratings for Varta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Varta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.