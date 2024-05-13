Varta AG (OTCMKTS:VARTY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Varta AG (OTCMKTS:VARTY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a growth of 53.8% from the April 15th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 10.0 days.

Varta Stock Down 0.8 %

VARTY traded down C$0.01 on Monday, hitting C$1.24. The company had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,307. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$1.35 and its 200 day moving average price is C$1.81. Varta has a 1 year low of C$0.83 and a 1 year high of C$2.53.

Varta Company Profile

Varta AG, through its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, production, and sale of micro and household batteries, large-format batteries, battery solutions, and energy storage systems in Europe, Asia, North America, and internationally. It operates in five segments: Micro Batteries, Lithium-Ion CoinPower, Consumer Batteries, Energy Storage Systems, and Other.

